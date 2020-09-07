Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:46 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Business

IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds webinar on Shari’ah Compliance

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds webinar on Shari’ah Compliance

IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds webinar on Shari’ah Compliance

Dhaka North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organised a webinar on Compliance of Shari`ah in banking sector on Saturday, says a press release.
Md. Joynal Abedin, Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest while Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as special guest.
Dr. Hasan Mohammad Moinuddin, Member of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.




Md. Mizanur Rahman, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the program me while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Dhaka North Zone attended the webinar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US unemployment rate drops
Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital
Emirates employees to get full pay from October
China makes bigger presence in global wearables market
China formalizes 15 national e-comm demonstration bases
UK PM agrees to cut personal taxes before next election
Pakistan’s business innovation ranking declines
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft