IBBL Dhaka North Zone holds webinar on Shari’ah Compliance

Dhaka North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organised a webinar on Compliance of Shari`ah in banking sector on Saturday, says a press release.Md. Joynal Abedin, Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest while Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as special guest.Dr. Hasan Mohammad Moinuddin, Member of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md. Mizanur Rahman, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the program me while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Dhaka North Zone attended the webinar.