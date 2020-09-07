

Minister holds raffle draws on Eid-ul-Azha campaign

The prizes include Minister's fridge, LED TV, smart TV, gas burner.

These raffle draws were held in the first phase simultaneously in 11 showrooms of the country including Vijay Sarani, Narayanganj, Comilla, Chuadanga, and 8 divisional cities of the country.

Senior officials and employees of the Minister Hi-Tech Park were present at the occasion.

This offer was applicable for Fridge, AC, and Smart / LED TVs. By purchasing all these products from Minister's showroom, the buyers got 1 coupon with each product.

During the campaign customers got the Minister's products at 'almost half price' under sale programme "Koti Koti Takar Eid offer" on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha; which started from 1st July 2020.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Minister has reduced the price of its products by almost half of the previous price and also given the opportunity to the customers to win all the attractive prizes.

This offer was applicable for Fridge, AC, and Smart / LED TVs, by purchasing which all these products from Minister's showroom, the buyers got 1 coupon with each product.

Minister Hi-Tech Park Brand and Communication Head KMG Kibria in a statement said the second phase of prize distribution among the rest of the winners will be held on December 31, 2020.

It is to be noted that the Minister has been moving forward with firm conviction since the birth of the slogan "Amar Ponno, Amar Desh Gorbo Bangladesh". All the products of the minister are being made in the country by the experts in its factory.





























Minister, a popular brand in the domestic electronics industry, has recently held raffle draws to select winners of "Manusher Jonno Minister'er Ponno" Eid-ul-Azha campaign to distribute more than 2,000 attractive prizes.The prizes include Minister's fridge, LED TV, smart TV, gas burner.These raffle draws were held in the first phase simultaneously in 11 showrooms of the country including Vijay Sarani, Narayanganj, Comilla, Chuadanga, and 8 divisional cities of the country.Senior officials and employees of the Minister Hi-Tech Park were present at the occasion.This offer was applicable for Fridge, AC, and Smart / LED TVs. By purchasing all these products from Minister's showroom, the buyers got 1 coupon with each product.During the campaign customers got the Minister's products at 'almost half price' under sale programme "Koti Koti Takar Eid offer" on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha; which started from 1st July 2020.Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Minister has reduced the price of its products by almost half of the previous price and also given the opportunity to the customers to win all the attractive prizes.This offer was applicable for Fridge, AC, and Smart / LED TVs, by purchasing which all these products from Minister's showroom, the buyers got 1 coupon with each product.Minister Hi-Tech Park Brand and Communication Head KMG Kibria in a statement said the second phase of prize distribution among the rest of the winners will be held on December 31, 2020.It is to be noted that the Minister has been moving forward with firm conviction since the birth of the slogan "Amar Ponno, Amar Desh Gorbo Bangladesh". All the products of the minister are being made in the country by the experts in its factory.