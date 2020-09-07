Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:45 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Business

Minister holds raffle draws on Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Minister holds raffle draws on Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Minister holds raffle draws on Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Minister, a popular brand in the domestic electronics industry, has recently held raffle draws to select winners of "Manusher Jonno Minister'er Ponno" Eid-ul-Azha campaign to distribute more than 2,000 attractive prizes.
The prizes include Minister's fridge, LED TV, smart TV, gas burner.
These raffle draws were held in the first phase simultaneously in 11 showrooms of the country including Vijay Sarani, Narayanganj, Comilla, Chuadanga, and 8 divisional cities of the country.
Senior officials and employees of the Minister Hi-Tech Park were present at the occasion.
This offer was applicable for Fridge, AC, and Smart / LED TVs. By purchasing all these products from Minister's showroom, the buyers got 1 coupon with each product.
During the campaign customers got the Minister's products at 'almost half price' under sale programme "Koti Koti Takar Eid offer" on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha; which started from 1st July 2020.
Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic,  Minister has reduced the price of its products by almost half of the previous price and also given the opportunity to the customers to win all the attractive prizes.
This offer was applicable for Fridge, AC, and Smart / LED TVs, by purchasing which all these products from Minister's showroom, the buyers got 1 coupon with each product.
Minister Hi-Tech Park Brand and Communication Head KMG Kibria in a statement said the second phase of prize distribution among the rest of the winners will be held on December 31, 2020.
It is to be noted that the Minister has been moving forward with firm conviction since the birth of the slogan "Amar Ponno, Amar Desh Gorbo Bangladesh". All the products of the minister are being made in the country by the experts in its factory.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US unemployment rate drops
Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital
Emirates employees to get full pay from October
China makes bigger presence in global wearables market
China formalizes 15 national e-comm demonstration bases
UK PM agrees to cut personal taxes before next election
Pakistan’s business innovation ranking declines
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft