Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:45 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Business

Japan signals ultra-easy monetary policy to continue

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

TOKYO, Sept 5: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a frontrunner to be the next prime minister, said he would like the central bank to continue its ultra-loose monetary policy as the economy is still struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview that ran on Saturday in the Nikkei newspaper, Suga also said he would consider compiling another economic stimulus package by the end of this year to "put the pandemic to an end and shift the economy to a new stage."
"I highly approve of his handling of monetary policy," Suga said of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who undertook bold easing steps that were part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus strategy.
"I want to carry over (the bold easing steps)," he was quoted as saying by the paper.
The remarks reinforce expectations that Suga will continue with many of Abe's pro-growth economic policies as the pandemic adds to the pain of an economy already in deep recession.
Suga told Nikkei he would take steps to revitalise smaller firms by promoting consolidation and boosting competitiveness.
He also expressed hope of creating a new government agency to promote digitalisation of government services and various industries such as healthcare, as delays on this front have slowed payouts to companies and households hit by COVID-19.
"I know there could be resistance, but we should move forward on this," Suga said of his plan to allow clinics to permanently offer medical treatment online.
Japan currently allows online treatment only as a temporary step to accommodate patients having difficulty visiting hospitals due to COVID-19.
Suga is widely expected to win the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept. 14, set after Abe's decision to step down. The winner is virtually assured of becoming premier due to the LDP's parliamentary  majority.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US unemployment rate drops
Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital
Emirates employees to get full pay from October
China makes bigger presence in global wearables market
China formalizes 15 national e-comm demonstration bases
UK PM agrees to cut personal taxes before next election
Pakistan’s business innovation ranking declines
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft