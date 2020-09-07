Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
Samsung Galaxy devices to get 3 generations of Android updates

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offer the best mobile experience possible for Galaxy users by supporting three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices.
 "Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices. As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands," Samsung Electronics Mobile Communications Business Software Platform Team Head and Senior Vice President Janghyun Yoon said in a statement.
"By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrades, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available," Yoon said.
For example, the Galaxy S20 Series, announced in February 2020, powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 to give users a refreshing phone experience.
The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrades later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.
Samsung is continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices, to have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow it to provide the optimized mobile experience for its users.
Furthermore, the company provides Samsung Knox, a defense-grade end-to-end security platform, Android regular security updates, and proprietary app features updates to most of the Galaxy devices as quickly as possible.
Eligible Galaxy devices include - Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Foldable devices, and Galaxy A series. Galaxy S Series - S20 Ultra, S20+, S10+, S10, and S10e. Galaxy Note Series - Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Note10+, Note10, and Note10 Lite.
From Galaxy Foldable devices, it's Z Flip, and from Galaxy A series, it's A71 and A51. All the upcoming devices of S Series, Note Series, Foldable devices, and A series will also have the three generations of Android OS upgrades.


