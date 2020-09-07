Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:45 AM
Home Business

Paperfly, a2i to help rural producers to market products online

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

To support the seller community across the country, Paperfly, in partnership with e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and a2i, ICT Division, on Sunday launched Seller One programme.
The programme launched virtually in the capital, is a service to empower the semi-urban or rural producers to sell their products directly to the customers online across the whole country.
The capital centric economy of our country doesn't exactly facilitate the trade and commerce of outside Dhaka localities at its full potential.
To facilitate businesses of different sizes and located out of Dhaka Paperfly introduces Seller One with which anybody across the country can be an online merchant today.
Now is the right time to put focus on the seller community of the  country and make them ready to impact the growth of e-commerce in Bangladesh.
Seller One will extend merchants' product pick-up service to any district beyond the city of Dhaka and will deliver those to any address across the country through Paperfly's own points-of-presence across all 64 districts.
Rahath Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer, Paperfly said "This service will allow and empower the semi-urban or rural producers to sell their products directly to the customers, nationwide via online."
Ms. Shomi Kaiser, Honorable President, Ecommerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) said, "�. this will not happen overnight but with this campaign, we can proudly say that we are one step closer to achieving our goal."
Rezwanul Huq Jami, Head of Ecommerce, A2i, ICT division and Mohammad Sahab Uddin, Vice President of e-CAB, Hosna Ferdous Sumi, Private Sector Specialist, IFC Bangladesh and Syed M Omar Tayub, SEVP & Head of MSME Banking of Prime Bank were also presented at the event as Special Guests. Bijon Islam, CEO, Lightcastle Partners presented the keynote at the event. 
Due to COVID-19, a lot of stores are closed or on the verge of going out of business. These small businesses require alternative sales channels to survive and grow.
E-commerce is getting popular day by day and more merchants are coming online to do their business. Currently more than 50 thousand online merchants are doing their business using Facebook platform and majority of these active F-commerce sellers are from Dhaka.
Businesses online from outside Dhaka are yet to evolve due to absence of a professional e-commerce focused logistics partner, insufficient knowledge of running their businesses online and financial       support.


