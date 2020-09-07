Argentina’s old bonds wave goodbye as focus turns to new debt





The bonds, including the notorious "century bond" maturing in 2117, came into the spotlight as Argentina buckled under economic crisis, leaving it unable to keep up with repayments and leading to a default in May.

After months of tense negotiations, the country's center-left Peronist government reached a breakthrough accord with creditors at the start of August, which led to 99per cent of the eligible debt being restructured.

On Friday, Argentina also achieved close to 99per cent acceptance in an early restructuring of around $41.7 billion in local law bonds denominated in foreign currency, a Reuters calculation from a local securities regulator statement showed.

The country will issue 12 new international bonds that mature between 2029 and 2046, and should start trading from Monday, a holiday in the United States, meaning they would gain volume on Tuesday, traders said.

"Today when the new bonds are settled, the previous ones will disappear," said Roberto Geretto, an economist at Banco CMF in Buenos Aires.

In gray market transactions, the new bonds were trading at around an 11per cent yield, analysts and traders said, giving some indication of where they could settle next week.

"The first operations of the new titles showed optimistic results, with yields close to 11per cent in the bonds of both legislations," Argentine brokerage Portfolio Personal Inversiones (PPI) said in a note. "In any case, to get a true idea of these yields we will have to wait for more deals that will be given with the liquidations on the different exchanges."

Viktor Szabo at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London said the new 2030 bonds had started trading on Thursday at 55 cents, or at around a 9.6per cent yield, though had closed lower at 51.5-52.2 cents, indicating a 10.6per cent yield. -Reuters





















