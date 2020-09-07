Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:44 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more      
Home Business

Postal Department earns Tk 11.21m from Nagad

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar receiving a cheque from Nagad Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk at an event attended by officials at an event at the Postal Department in Dhaka on Sunday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar receiving a cheque from Nagad Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk at an event attended by officials at an event at the Postal Department in Dhaka on Sunday.

Nagad, the state-owned mobile financial service, on Sunday gave Tk 11,215,576 (11.21 million)  to the postal department as part of the earnings.
Nagad Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk handed over a check to Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar at a function in the Postal Building of the Postal Department, according to a press release.

Nagad gave the amount to the Postal Department as part of the services revenue, which was regarded as the latter's net income for the last fiscal year (FY20). The Postal Department received this additional income just a year and a half after the journey began with Nagad.
It is a unique example for the postal department to get a share of the income without any investment as a result of the public-private partnership. Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar expressed his satisfaction over the success of the state-owned digital financial service.

"This is a historic moment. I never thought that the postal department can bring such an achievement. And I am observing that the advancement of the postal department started with Nagad," the press release quoted  Mustafa Jabbar as saying.
"I also believe that the postal department will turn around in the future with this path of Nagad. The almost impossible task has been made possible by the venture combining the innovation of private entrepreneurs with government support in the form of public-private partnership", he said.

Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk said:  "From the very beginning, we have designed our service structure with the utmost importance on citizens' needs. That is why Nagad has been able to come up with the latest services at the lowest cost.
"As a result, the Asian-Pacific Postal Union recognized Nagad as the world's fastest-growing digital financial service within a year of its launch. The day is not far away when the reputation of the postal department of the country will spread all over the world through Nagad. And Nagad will be the country's national digital financial services company."

Md Nur-Ur-Rahman, secretary of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications, Sudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra, director general of the Directorate of Posts, and senior officials of Nagad were present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US unemployment rate drops
Virgin Australia airline to be sold to US-based Bain Capital
Emirates employees to get full pay from October
China makes bigger presence in global wearables market
China formalizes 15 national e-comm demonstration bases
UK PM agrees to cut personal taxes before next election
Pakistan’s business innovation ranking declines
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft