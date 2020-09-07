Lead indices rise on bourses as investors stay active





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose by 20.74 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 4,948, which is the highest level of DSEX in 11 months since October 1, 2019.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 1.42 points to finish at 1,716. However, the DSE Shariah Index saw a fractional loss of 0.78 point to close at 1,141. Turnover on the DSE was at Tk 10.94 billion , 6.0 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.94 billion.

Market analysts said active presence of the bargain hunters, lower returns on the money market, lucrative price level of listed securities and strong regulatory actions against wrongdoers continued to attract investors to put fresh funds on stocks. Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 350 issues traded, 175 closed higher, 141 ended lower while 34 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 290,065 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 354.60 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,730 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,725 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 47 points to close at 14,113. Of the issues traded, 142 gained, 93 declined and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 13.63 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 281 million.



















Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced on Sunday as investors continued their buying spree banking on the regulatory moves of the authorities.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose by 20.74 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 4,948, which is the highest level of DSEX in 11 months since October 1, 2019.The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 1.42 points to finish at 1,716. However, the DSE Shariah Index saw a fractional loss of 0.78 point to close at 1,141. Turnover on the DSE was at Tk 10.94 billion , 6.0 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.94 billion.Market analysts said active presence of the bargain hunters, lower returns on the money market, lucrative price level of listed securities and strong regulatory actions against wrongdoers continued to attract investors to put fresh funds on stocks. Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 350 issues traded, 175 closed higher, 141 ended lower while 34 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.A total number of 290,065 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 354.60 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,730 billion on Sunday, from Tk 3,725 billion in the previous session.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 47 points to close at 14,113. Of the issues traded, 142 gained, 93 declined and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city bourse traded 13.63 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 281 million.