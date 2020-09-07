City Bank launches country’s maiden QR card





City Bank becomes the first bank in Bangladesh to launch the interoperable QR accessible to multiple networks.

It has three key benefits such as customers will not need to scan separate QR codes of other payment networks, users will only need to display one QR code at business desk, and its QR code can be scanned by inbound customers visiting Bangladesh making it a global interoperable solution.

Customers will be required to download & use Citytouch - the bank's mobile banking app and set any of their credit, debit or prepaid cards as the default payment option to scan and pay by QR codes displayed at merchants.

The bank hopes that interoperability with multiple schemes coupled with 'no-contact' payments during the ongoing pandemic will drive swift adoption by smartphone users.

"It will eliminate huge investment that acquiring banks make in deployment of POS (Point of Sales) terminals," said Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

"We are delighted to launch The City Bank - American Express QR Payments solution in Bangladesh. Electronic payments have a long runway in Bangladesh and American Express is committed to bringing new, innovative payment capabilities to the market to support this growth," said Divya Jain, Vice President, Global Network Services of American Express for South Asia.

Shailesh Paul, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring, India and South Asia, Visa said: "We are proud to enable QR payments for City Bank, a low-cost solution that will help digital payments become more widely available in Bangladesh. As consumers start making low-touch payments for their everyday purchases, we expect QR payments to see substantial adoption across merchant categories."

Senior officials of UnionPay International South Asia, Mastercard and Visa also hailed the occasion with separate statements.























