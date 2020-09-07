Janata Insurance declares 10pc cash dividend





The final approval of the dividend will come during the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on November 26 at 11:00am through digital platform, according to an official disclosure on Sunday.

The company has also reported EPS of Tk. 1.08, NAV per share of Tk. 14.22 and NOCFPS of Tk. 0.86 for the year ended on December 31, 2019 as against Tk. 1.06, Tk. 14.30 and Tk. 0.92 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

The insurer has also disclosed first quarter and second quarter financial statements on Sunday.

As per the Q1 financial statements, the company's EPS was Tk. 0.40 for January-March 2020 as against Tk. 0.24 for January-March 2019.

The company's EPS was Tk. 0.30 for April-June 2020 as against Tk. 0.23 for April-June 2019. In six months from January-June 2020, its EPS was Tk. 0.70 as against Tk. 0.47 for January-June 2019. The

The NAV per share was Tk. 14.91 as on June 30, 2020 and Tk. 14.22 as on December 31, 2019.

In 2018, the company disbursed 5.0 per cent cash and 5.0 per cent stock dividend.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 422.80 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.0 billion while the total number of securities is 42.28 million. The sponsor-directors own 38.55 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 19.47 per cent and the general public 41.98 per cent as on July 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.

























