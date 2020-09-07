Cashless transactions stood at Tk 11.34b in July





According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, in July payment in shops and other business through mobile financial services reached the highest ever, up by 39.8 percent, compared to Tk811.46 crore in June this year.

When a client pays kiosks or grocery stores through mobile financial services (MFS), it is called merchant payment. On the other hand, merchant payment through MFS registered 34.88 percent growth to Tk4,332.89 crore in the first seven months of 2020 compared to Tk3,212.40 crore in the same period in 2019.

MFSs operators told The Daily Observer that payment through mobile financial services had gained momentum during Eid-Ul-Fitr when Covid-19 forced people to buy products online and make contactless payment to avoid pandemic risk.

"I usually pay for groceries in cash, but since the pandemic poses health risks I have switched to mobile contactless payment to avoid contamination," Md Abidur Rahman, a retired banker said.

"However, the service is not available in local grocery stores; he said suggesting that operators and regulators should spread them and make it easy for common people to get involved in cashless transactions.

"Since people prefer contactless transactions due to the pandemic and using MFS system to pay, we have already a revolutionary change in buying merchandise through MFSs," Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of corporate communications of bKash, told reporter.

The trend towards adopting a cashless payment system is on steady rise. "We have the largest payment network of 150,000 merchant points across the country, including small merchants like grocery shops to big superstores and restaurants, said Shamsuddin.

bKash is mainly pioneering cashless transaction, he said adding consumers preference for seamless transaction and fondness for digital transactions are pushing mobile transactions up.

Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk, managing director of Nagad made similar observation saying people are gradually getting habituated to buying products through touch-less transactions. Eid shopping amid Covid- 19 pandemic made it more widespread.

MFSs operators sources said about 2,000 e-commerce shops are receiving payment through digital payment systems. On the other hand, service providers such as hospitals and broadband internet service providers and growing number of businesses are also using cashless transactions to receive payment.

Total transactions through mobile financial services stood at Tk62,999 crore in July, up by 40.5 percent compared to Tk44,831 crore in June this year.























