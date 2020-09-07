‘BSCIC industrial cities exclusively for allocated ones’





"If the entrepreneurs failed to set up the factory within the scheduled time in the industrial city, the allotment of the plot would be cancelled and it would have to be given to another," he said while inaugurating a two-day online workshop on innovation in civic service.

BSCIC Chairman Md Mushtaq Hasan attended the session as the special guest while its Director Dr Moha Abdus Salam presided over the programme.

Kamal Mojumder said BSCIC should play a stronger role in the development of environmentally friendly industries to achieve the goals of 'Vision 2041' and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Motivational activities should be conducted at the district level in coordination with the local people's representatives and the district administration for setting up new industries and factories in the vacant plots of the industrial cities, he added.

The state minister suggested BSCIC to be more focused on setting up local raw material-based industries and urged to provide land to women and young entrepreneurs in industrial cities on priority basis and ensure necessary loan assistance.







































