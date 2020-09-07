

Rice prices up despite enough supply in stock

Nazirshail sold at Tk3,050 per 50 kg sack in wholesale on Sunday while its price was at Tk 2,850 to Tk 2,900 last week.

A 50 kg sack of fine Miniket sold between Tk 3,150 and Tk 3250 respectively while BR-28 (local) sold from Tk 2,580 to Tk 2,600. Coarse rice sold at Tk 2,350 to Tk 2,400 per sack while the price of BR-28 rice, processed in auto mills sold at Tk 2,500 to Tk 2,650.

The sources said as the market lacks monitoring, traders are manipulating supply and price. Powerful millers' syndicates are holding stocks at the end season to keep the market under pressure.

At retail level rice prices increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg in last week as per TCB survey which blamed market syndicates for creating artificial supply shortfall.

This year, the country produced 2.3 crore metric tonnes of rice during the Boro season. It is 3.57 percent higher than previous year's while during next season total rice production including boro may be around 3.75 crore tones as against a demand for 2.73 crore tonnes.

Yet the government has decided to import rice and sources said this is because millers are holding the government hostage.

A vendor at Segun Bagicha Kitchen market told the Daily Observer that the price of coarse rice has gone up by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg. Prices of other rice have also gone up by around Tk 3 to Tk 5.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), Miniket rice sold at Tk 42 to Tk 48 this week while it sold at Tk 42 to Tk 44 over 10 days ago. The prices of coarse rice have increased by 5.8 percent last month.

While visiting different kitchen market this correspondent found medium-quality slender rice witnessed the highest rise in price. At retail level this variety sold at Tk 48 to Tk 52 per kg compared to Tk 42 to Tk46 a week ago.

Sawrna sold at Tk44 to Tk 48 per kg while BR-28 sold at Tk43 to Tk 45. It sold at Tk 38 to Tk 40 one weak back.

Kalijira sold at Tk 105 per kg compared to Tk 90 to Tk 100 depending on quality. Najirshail was retailing at Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg compared to Tk 55 to Tk 60 earlier.

Abdur Rashid, president of the Bangladesh Auto-Major and Husking Mill Owners Association said rice import has been stopped prices are normal now. He said it is not uncommon rice price increase at the end of season.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-President of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) told The Daily Observer, "The rice millers have been making huge profits but the farmers and consumers being deprived without government monitoring.





















