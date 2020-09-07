Navy distributes relief among flood-hit people in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 06: Bangladesh Navy has been distributing relief materials among the flood-hit poor people at Sreenagar upazila in Munshiganj district.

They distributed food materials among 1200 families in areas of Hasara, Rarikhal, Bhagyakul, Baghra and Kolapara union of the upazila, said an ISPR release on Sunday. Each of the families were given - rice, pulses, oil, flattened rice, sugar, puffed rice, molasses, salt, candles, matches, saline, water purification tablets and pure water. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), local chairman and public representatives were present at the time. BN will continue such a relief distribution programme until the flood situation improves further. -BSS







