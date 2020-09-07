Nanak’s son Sayem-ur-Rahman’s death anniv observed

The 9th death anniversary of Sayem-ur Rahman Sayem, only son of Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, was observed on Sunday in the city in a befitting manner.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a limited family prayer and recitation from the holy Quran was held after Asr and after Maghrib prayer marking the death anniversary of Sayem.

Special prayer was offered on the occasion for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Sayem and distribution of Tabarak was also held at Banani graveyard Mosque and prayers were held at various mosques in Mohammadpur, Adabar and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Sayam was killed in a fatal road accident in Cox's Bazar on September 6, 2011.



