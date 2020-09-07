Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:43 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more       Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26      
Home City News

4 more dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded four new dengue cases in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.
Currently, ten patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and outside the capital, said a DGHS media release.
Some 429 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 418 have recovered, the release added.
Bangladesh saw a widespread outbreak of dengue last year with 101,354 being hospitalized and 179 embracing death, according to official figures.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD national killed ‘by BSF’
Nanak’s son Sayem-ur-Rahman’s death anniv observed
4 more dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
The final countdown for cinema halls
DMP imposes restrictions centring JS session
DMP arrests 47 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Things left on footpaths, roads will be sold at auction: DNCC Mayor


Latest News
India tops Brazil as 2nd worst-hit nation
Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft