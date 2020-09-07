4 more dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded four new dengue cases in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Currently, ten patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and outside the capital, said a DGHS media release.

Some 429 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 418 have recovered, the release added.

Bangladesh saw a widespread outbreak of dengue last year with 101,354 being hospitalized and 179 embracing death, according to official figures. -UNB

