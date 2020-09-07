

A new chapter in BD-INDIA bilateral connectivity



The new river route unquestionably marks a new chapter in bilateral connectivity between Bangladesh and India, while we should keep in mind that no party should be unilaterally beneficent of this opportunity.



However, with the opening of this new naval route the relationship between Bangladesh and India has reached another milestone. The shipment was a trial of the operationalization of the Daudkandi (Bangladesh)-Sonamura (Tripura) Inland Waterway Protocol route. Bangladesh and India signed the Protocol for Inland Water Trade & Transit (PIWTT) in 1972, to ensure inland waterway connectivity between the two countries and enhance bilateral trade.



The protocol was renewed in 2015. Moreover, the scope of PIWTT has been further expanded by the signing of the 2nd Addendum to PIWTT on May 20 this year with the inclusion of additional routes and ports of calls.



Experts opine that the operationalization of this river route has huge potentials, as it is cost effective for India and is beneficial for Bangladesh. The arrangement reduced the distance between Kolkata and Agartala from 1,600 to 600 kilometres, reducing India's 25-30 per cent transport cost. With this river route, India's North-eastern states have also secured an outlet through the rivers of Bangladesh that will have far-reaching implications for the economy of the landlocked region. Simultaneously, Bangladesh has also secured a new source of revenue.











If Bangladesh can make the best use of it, then Bangladeshi exporters can grab a larger portion of exports using this river way route. To achieve the opportunity, the government will have to encourage the private sector for popularizing this route. Hopefully, shipments via this route will be managed even during the dry season, by simply dredging certain parts of the river on a regular basis. Simultaneously, riverbanks in particular spots should be repaired and port facility should be updated so that it can handle the load.



Worth mentioning that, even though the insurgent activities of the North-eastern states of India have largely dropped, but unwarranted geopolitical tensions can alter the situation of the region. And that is why it is vital to ensure that the river route is not used for any military purpose. Bangladesh and India both should confirm this route is used only for commercial purposes which will boost the development of the North-eastern states of India and will ensure Bangladesh's revenue income. Having travelled 93 km along the Meghna-Gomati river route, a vessel from Daudkandi of Bangladesh has reached to Sonamura of Tripura. The Bangladeshi cargo vessel carried 50 metric tonnes of cement at a trial run of the new river route. The consignment reached Tripura at around 11pm on Friday .This was the first-ever export consignment from Bangladesh to Tripura through the inland waterways.The new river route unquestionably marks a new chapter in bilateral connectivity between Bangladesh and India, while we should keep in mind that no party should be unilaterally beneficent of this opportunity.However, with the opening of this new naval route the relationship between Bangladesh and India has reached another milestone. The shipment was a trial of the operationalization of the Daudkandi (Bangladesh)-Sonamura (Tripura) Inland Waterway Protocol route. Bangladesh and India signed the Protocol for Inland Water Trade & Transit (PIWTT) in 1972, to ensure inland waterway connectivity between the two countries and enhance bilateral trade.The protocol was renewed in 2015. Moreover, the scope of PIWTT has been further expanded by the signing of the 2nd Addendum to PIWTT on May 20 this year with the inclusion of additional routes and ports of calls.Experts opine that the operationalization of this river route has huge potentials, as it is cost effective for India and is beneficial for Bangladesh. The arrangement reduced the distance between Kolkata and Agartala from 1,600 to 600 kilometres, reducing India's 25-30 per cent transport cost. With this river route, India's North-eastern states have also secured an outlet through the rivers of Bangladesh that will have far-reaching implications for the economy of the landlocked region. Simultaneously, Bangladesh has also secured a new source of revenue.If Bangladesh can make the best use of it, then Bangladeshi exporters can grab a larger portion of exports using this river way route. To achieve the opportunity, the government will have to encourage the private sector for popularizing this route. Hopefully, shipments via this route will be managed even during the dry season, by simply dredging certain parts of the river on a regular basis. Simultaneously, riverbanks in particular spots should be repaired and port facility should be updated so that it can handle the load.Worth mentioning that, even though the insurgent activities of the North-eastern states of India have largely dropped, but unwarranted geopolitical tensions can alter the situation of the region. And that is why it is vital to ensure that the river route is not used for any military purpose. Bangladesh and India both should confirm this route is used only for commercial purposes which will boost the development of the North-eastern states of India and will ensure Bangladesh's revenue income.