Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:43 AM
Letter To the Editor

Neglected hygiene in tourist centres

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Dear Sir

Tourist and children's recreation centres have reopened after being closed for several months to prevent Covid-19. Public transport is also running as usual. But the corona situation in the country has not improved significantly. So, all educational institutions are still closed to protect the lives of students.

Despite the opening of tourist centres to alleviate the financial woes of the people involved in tourism and the mental exhaustion of children and adolescents, there is no tendency to follow the prescribed hygiene norms. On the contrary, the travel of others with children and adolescents is increasing ignoring the hygiene rules. Although many people use masks, the issue of maintaining social distance is being neglected. This increases the risk of infection.





Neglecting the prescribed hygiene norms has not only worsened the situation but also called into question the timely decision to close educational institutions. Therefore, there is no substitute for the awareness of the concerned parents to give utmost importance to the above issues. We must not forget that Corona crisis has not ended.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



