

Why 'Balsakhi' and blackboard medium of education suits BD



However, the girl failed to be the torch bearer since all of her remaining siblings dropped out of school. As Noble winner Economist Abhijit Banerjee finds, poor people generally put all educational eggs in the basket of one child perceived to be most promising rather than spreading the investment of education evenly across all the children.



According to a recent survey of the Directorate of Primary Education, 17.9 per cent of primary students dropped out in 2019 which is definitely a much improvement from the 47.2 per cent drop-out found in 2005. While few will doubt the improvement in drop-out figure, many will raise question over its quality. There remain numerous graduates who can avoid the curse of drop-out but fail to live up to their talent.



The students here on this part of earth having rich parents must finish the highest education with the highest support of school while students of poor parents mostly drop out even at primary level if they fail to exhibit an exceptional gift. The teachers give up hope. The parents also don't find any interest to carry on the education of their 'ordinary children'. Even the children desire to discontinue the study which they think they don't deserve.



Do the dropped-out pupils always get lost in the darkness? We find a so called Rangaswami who without an engineering degree became the head of Engineering of Raman Boards, a famous paper manufacturing company located at Mysore, India. The Tamil Engineer named V Raman who founded the company possessed intuition to find the raw talent. Infosys, one of India's IT giants, also came forward by designing a walk-in test for the job-seekers focusing mainly on natural intelligence and analytical skills instead of textbook learning.



The problem is that there are not so many V Ramans or Infosyss in our planet. To avert the colossal loss of talent, we need to redesign the curriculum, syllabus, textbooks and other inputs which are traditionally set for the elite. Because the changed mindset of teachers can single-handedly rescue the dropped-out, a comprehensive reform in teachers' training is extremely necessary.

According to the latest Human Development Report of 2019, nearly 50 per cent of our primary school teachers are yet to receive any training. Is it too difficult to train the teachers to cure their common disease of low self-esteem on general students and hope higher on students of wealthy background? A famous educational NGO of India named "Pratham" might give us an answer.



The NGO arranged a programme named Balsakhi meaning 'children's friend' where they entrusted education of twenty kids to a Balsakhi, a young women from the community. Many of the Balsakhis had barely ten years of schooling, plus a week's training by Pratham with the aim to reset the orientation for caring the lower grade students. Balsakhis were provided with a number of volunteer students of lower grade. The end result was extraordinary. The kids under the nurture of less educated Balshakis did a better score in tests in comparison to students of conventional schools full of graduate teachers.



We arrange every year a grand book festival. However, the youngsters turn away from the books before fading away their smell. We all have grown up listening to our students' widespread fear with math and science. In fact, they fear books, not the disciplines. Most of our text books are crammed with almost everything of a discipline might offer. They often take the shape of a note-book lacking in detail account of a topic, which our youngsters are left with to memorize. On the contrary, the textbooks of developed world are written like story books covering much lesser topics.



There are also other type of note-books, which are not published, but hand-written by the teacher. I remember that once my family managed to send me to a private teacher to resolve my problems of a particular course. When I entered the house of the teacher, I noticed most of the rooms occupied by students remaining pretty busy to copy the note-books the teacher provided. The Government needs to eliminate all types of note-books from the market before they paralyse the talent of our students.



Our Government remained deeply active for digitalization of our education sector over the last decade. Many schools have been equipped with computers and related technologies. In this age of Covid-19, the government sounds pretty much enthusiastic about the online learning too. However, an eminent writer of Bangladesh doesn't seem so convinced about the effectiveness of this digital transformation of our educational sector. He once said that he doesn't see any alternative to a traditional blackboard for teaching his students. The best scene in the class room is that a teacher will use his duster again and again to rewrite on blackboard unless most of the students understand the topic.



We, the Bangalees, suffer from a Vidyasagar Syndrome. We somehow inherited an idea that the 'talent' will bloom anyhow, even the 'talent' can get out of the dark house for studying in the street under a lamp post! But the talents are dying every day before our eyes! Digital schools are creating digital discrimination and thus are only worsening the problem. Even the zero percent drop-out of our primary students might not be good news for us. The traditional thinking mindset of our policy makers regarding education must change. A good number of caring Balsakhis and active blackboards might lead us to a far better outcome than the digital revolution.









The writer is AVP & Head of Branch, Bank Asia Limited, Kazipara Branch, Dhaka





