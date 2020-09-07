

Election tensions after the Conventions



Polls taken before the Democratic Convention showed the Democratic nominee for President, former Vice President Joe Biden, had a 9-point lead over the incumbent, President Donald Trump. New polls taken after the RNC show either a small bump for Trump or no bounce at all. After the Democratic Convention, Biden got a slight boost, but after the Republican Convention, Trump had a slight boost. As a result, Biden's lead shrunk, but he still maintained his lead over Trump.



On Wednesday, several new national polls were out, and they show fairly consistent results. Biden has a 50% lead over Trump, 7 to 10 points. Biden also holds a smaller but consistent advantage in the battleground states. Biden's lead over Trump is large in some swing-state polls, while others show Trump is lagging right behind him.



In a Grinnell College poll, Biden is leading Trump by eight points, 49% to 41%. A USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows Biden is ahead by seven points, 50% to 43%. This lead was wider in June, by 12 points.



A poll by Reuters/Ipsos showed Biden is nationally ahead of Trump by seven points, 47% to 40%. According to a latest CNN/SSRS poll, Biden's lead seems wider. He has a nine points lead, 51% to 42%. Biden's lead is even larger in a Quinnipiac University poll, 52% to 42%, a solid 10-point lead.



The new polls show troubling signs for President Trump, not because he is trailing his opponent by 11 points. Trump is losing ground in many core demographic groups who voted for him in 2016, including men, people without college degrees and, people in many geographical areas.



Among all registered voters in Pennsylvania, the race for president stands at 49% for Biden and 45% for Trump. Monmouth University Poll shows Biden holds a 4-point lead over Trump among all registered voters in Pennsylvania. Among likely voters, the race is a tight 1 to 3 points. In North Carolina, another swing state, Biden's lead shrunk to one point, which can be an alarming sign.



All these polls show that Biden is leading Trump nationally by 7-10 points. Most analysts believe that Biden is a favourite among voters, but there is a possibility that Trump will win. Because, Trump is so desperate to win the election that he would do anything to win including breaking the law. In an attempt to suppress the votes in states across the country, Trump is doing everything possible.



Trump is spreading false accusations against Biden, attacking him, doctoring videos of Biden, etc to influence undecided voters. He is trying to make it impossible for the postal department to deliver mail-in ballots on time. Trump is withholding funds from the post office to gain an electoral edge, which he admitted on national television.



Thousands of voters were purged from the voting registry, especially in Georgia. The law is if a voter remains inactive, election commission is authorized to remove his name from the voting list. Voters complained that they were active and did not leave the state, but still their names were taken off of the voting list.



Trump refused to fund the Democratic governed states, turned the press conferences into campaign style rallies, threatened to use law enforcement officers at the polling centres d which will drive the minority voters away from voting, and many more.



Trump is shifting the blame for recent social unrest due to police brutality on African Americans on his opponent, Biden. Saying, Biden is weak and ineffective while portraying himself as a champion of "law and order." In his acceptance speech at the RNC, Trump said, "No one will be safe in Biden's America."



He also told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday that he believes Democrats are "worried about the election because law and order has increased my poll numbers a lot."



At the Republican Convention, Trump was seen repeatedly breaking the Hatch Act which was created to keep incumbents from using the power of their offices to gain an edge in elections.

Trump refuses to criticize Russia for their election meddling. He has welcomed the aid of foreign governments on his behalf in the past and this year, unlike 2020, the Senate has helped clear a path to make such election interference even easier by refusing to fund election security laws.



Even though Biden has a narrow lead over Trump, but does not mean a clear victory. To win in the election, Biden has to widen his lead at least by 10 points to get 270 or more electoral votes.



If his lead remains under ten points, he will not be able to secure 270 electoral votes. Hilary Clinton won three million popular votes than President Trump in 2016, but Trump won the presidency because of his lead in electoral votes.



History shows that leads this small can be blown away. Even a narrow victory for Joe Biden will invite controversy, challenges and confusion. Only a massive overall voter turnout and substantial margins can end the threat that Trumpism poses. In other words, Biden's lead is quite vulnerable. This race is quite close and a close election can be dangerous. Even though Biden is leading now, but in the past, bigger leads than his have been blown away. The only way to win the election will be a larger margin in the polls. If Biden continues to hold a clear advantage in the polls over the next few weeks, Trump's chances will begin to slide significantly.

Lizi Rahman is an author,

columnist, educator and

activist living in New York















