

Digital banking: Today’s demand for future banking



As its name suggest, digital baking refers to banking digitally rather than the existing conventional way. We have to physically visit to a bank or an ATM booth to take any banking service. Digital banking will change the concept and allow customer to banking from wherever he is by using technology. Though, still we have some digital banking solution in internet banking where we can do some transaction without going to the bank physically.



But, the concept of digital banking is even wider as it will eliminate the need for physical branch. All sorts of banking services offered in existing banking system will be done by customer themselves through smart phone or computer at any time in 24/7. Even, a customer can meet with a banker without going to the bank through video call. It will help the banks to widen its services to the people without opening branches which not only cost effective but also most convenient way of banking.



The need for digital banking emerged from both the bank and customer side simultaneously. Banking become competitive and increasing banking business need opening more and more branches which is cost associated as well as time consuming. Due to competitiveness, it's a great challenge for the banks to reach banking service to more and more people with minimum cost. On the other hand, due to technological advancement as well as excessive use of smart phone, customers want more convenient way of banking.



People already has become used to with different Fintech, mobile banking, e-commerce etc to get different service through mobile phone and in Bangladesh, these services are getting popularity. However, nowadays people are too busy that they want banking without going to the bank. So, both bank's challenge and customer demand can meet up by introducing digital banking. Moreover, recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic also increases the need for banking digitally without going to the bank physically which is safe and secure.



A wide range of service can be done in digital banking. Already we have internet banking and online banking; SMS banking--alters transaction and balance enquiry through SMS; electronic fund transfer facilities those all are part of digital banking. Few banks of Bangladesh introduce banking apps for smart phone user to make the some service affordable which allows customers to check the account balance, get short statement, transfer fund different accounts as well as different banks under the network of NPSB (National payment switch Bangladesh), Electronic Fund Transfer, Credit Card balance enquiry etc.



Customer will enjoy a wide range of services from account opening to loan application as well as existing digital services. Customers need not to visit a branch to open account. Digital banking will enable customers to open an account by using smart phone or laptop. Customer will input necessary information (information that are needed presently to open an account) and scan NID which bank can verify automatically from the competent authority.



Mobile phone number may be verified automatically from the respective operator to identify the customer. Customer will enjoy different services like opening different scheme deposit, Term deposits, transfer money using online banking, NPSB, EFTN, Mobile Banking. Utility Bill payment automatically by making a schedule or manually by customer as and when needed, all are possible in digital banking. Digital banking will reduce the need for using cheque but if necessary it also allows customer to place requisition for cheque book through digital platform which customer receive through postal service.



Digital banking also allows customer to apply for a loan, especially personal loan where bank may accept the scanned documents for processing the loan. Apply for a debit/credit card is also possible in digital banking. Customer will also get different fintech service in the digital banking platform. So, many of recurring service that presently customers have taken by physical visit to a branch, will completely eliminate.



Moreover, there is enormous scope of enhancing other services when a bank will enter in to the digital platform. Service in digital platform is more affordable, more accurate and secure and less redundancy. It will not only save money but also save precious time of customers. Bank also can reduce its cost tremendously. Manpower cost, operating cost as well as marketing cost of the bank can be reduced in a great extent comparing to its huge opportunity to market extent and new market capture.



The major risk in digital banking is cyber risk. Cyber criminals may attack in the digital platform through hacking. For which bank can installed advance level firewalls, intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems, and anti-malware systems. Another risk is login by a fake customer instead of genuine accountholder. For mitigating such risk, customer login credential may be secured by setting up complex password based on alphanumeric which comprised with special character, alphabet and numbers.



Beside, for enhanced security 2 factor authorizations may be introduced where customer will get an OTP (One time password) in their authorized mobile phone or email address after login through the password. Face recognition, biometric identification, device identification etc. may be admitted in addition to password for login as well as making any transaction considering the risk level. The success of digital baking will come when the software used by the customer will be user friendly, easy and simple to transact and operate, at the same time secure in all respect.



However, digitization of banking services must be supported by the policy guideline of regulatory authority, infrastructural development for digital roadmap, affordable cost of using the platform, partnering of the key players for information sharing and easy access to their respective APIs. Digitization in banking will increase transparency in transaction, reduce paper works and use of paper money which ultimately reduce cost and customer will get highest level of banking service in their fingertips from anywhere in anytime.

The writer is a banker & freelance writer















