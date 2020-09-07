Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
Growers busy harvesting jute in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 6: Jute growers of the district are busy harvesting and retting jute this season.
Due to favourable weather, jute was cultivated in more lands this year as against the target fixed by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
The DAE sources said jute has been cultivated in 14,196 hectares of land, and the target was 14,170 ha.
Farmer Babul Hossen of Halidagachhi Village in Charghat Upazila said jute's golden age has started returning. The role of private jute mills and government's declaration on mandatory use of jute bags in packing goods has boosted jute farming.
He also said, last year, per maund jute was sold at Tk 1,600 to 1,800 in the early stage, but finally the price stood at Tk 2,000 to 2,200.




The price would have been more if there was no syndication, he added.
He sought government intervention in controlling the syndication so that farmers get fair price.
Jute dealer and owner of Nawhata Jute Mills Mansur said farmers are getting better prices of jute due to the establishment of jute mills in different districts of the country.
DAE Deputy Director Shamsul Haque said necessary measures are being taken to encourage farmers in cultivating high yielding jute varieties for boosting production.



