Two found dead in two districts





JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a cattle trader from Nandail Border area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Faridul Islam was the son of late Afaz Uddin of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Mansur Rahman said Faridul did not return home after selling cow at Natun Haat in the district town at night.

Locals spotted his body in a vegetable field in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Zila Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his death will be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a rickshaw puller from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Jahangir Alam, 50, was a resident of Nateshwar Union in the upazila. He was an epilepsy patient.

Local sources said he was returning home at night, and fell into a fish enclosure in Mirza Nagar Village.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sonaimuri PS OC Md Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.

















