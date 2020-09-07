Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
Home Countryside

Khulna DAE, growers expect to achieve Aman farming target

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 6: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and local farmers are expecting to achieve the Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) rice cultivation target in Khulna agriculture region this season.
By Saturday, the farmers have transplanted Aman rice seedlings on 7,05,250 hectares of land which is 91 per cent against the fixed farming target for the region, said Additional Director of the DAE for Khulna region Agriculturist Kazi Abdul Mannan.
He also said a target to produce over 7.75 lakh tonnes of clean T-Aman rice has been fixed from 2.97 lakh ha of land for Khulna agriculture region this season.
He further said, in the last year, farmers produced 8.11 lakh tonnes of T-Aman rice from 2.93 lakh hectares of land against the target of 8.23 lakh tonnes from 2.91 lakh ha of land in the region. The fixed production target of T-Aman rice for this season is less by 12,344 tonnes than the achieved production of 8.11 lakh tonnes last year, he added.
The farmers are expected to complete re-transplantation of T-Aman seedlings and broadcast Aman rice seeds on their submerged croplands by the middle of this month.
Agriculturist Kazi Abdul Mannan hoped that farmers would finally exceed the fixed farming target of Aman rice in Khulna agriculture region. "We have directed field level agriculture officials to provide all necessary assistance and latest technologies to farmers to ensure successful cultivation of T-Aman rice in the region," Mannan added.


