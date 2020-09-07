Tanore farmers busy tending Aman fields





They are also busy spraying pesticides in the fields.

Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Shamimul Islam said this year farmers cultivated Aman in 22,500 hectares of land under two municipalities and seven unions of the upazila.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension said the farmers of the upazila are yet to face any shortage of water due to expected rainfall this year.

A farmer Nirob of the upazila said he cultivated Aman in six bighas of land this year. The rainfall has been helpful for the farming.

Another farmer Mozammel Haque of Kachua Village in the upazila said farmers are hoping for better yield of Aman paddy as its cultivation requires less cost than other paddies.

UAO Shamimul Islam said farmers will get expected Aman yield if the weather remains favourable till harvest.















