Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more       Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26      
Home Countryside

Amtali school wash-block collapses for use of bamboo

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Sept 6: The wash-block of Boithakata Primary School in Amtali Upazila of the district has collapsed after three years of construction as bamboo sticks were used instead of iron rods for the construction.
Students did not face any kind of accidents as the school was closed due to coronavirus pandemic.
Locals demanded punishment to Contractor Nur Jamal for constructing the wash-block using bamboo sticks.
In 2015, Jamal, former convener of Amtali Chhatra League, had own the tender for constructing the wash block at a cost of Tk 7 lakh.
The school authorities protested the use of substandard construction materials for the wash block.
But, Jamal, in collusion with the then Upazila Public Health Engineer Md Rezaul Karim, built the wash-block using bamboo sticks. The works completed in 2017.
After fracture appeared in the wall, the Upazila Primary Education Office has allocated Tk 20,000 for minor repairs.
On Saturday, when the repair works were on, the wall collapsed and the bamboo sticks used instead of iron rod appeared.
The school's office assistant Shawn Khalifa said Engineer Mohammad Tariqul Islam and Contractor Nur Jamal came and took away the broken lintels built with bamboo sticks.
Head Teacher of the school Sultana Razia alleged the contractor completed the work with substandard materials.
When Nur Jamal was told about the substandard materials, he misbehaved with her, she said.
"I did not give any certification to his work," she added.
Nur Jamal, however, denied the allegation brought against him, saying that he is being framed.
Upazila Public Health Engineer Md Tariqul Islam said he visited the spot.
Upazila Primary Education Officer Md Mujibur Rahman said, "I have visited the spot. The contractor constructed wash-block with bamboo sticks instead of iron rods."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Monira Parveen said legal action will be taken after investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy harvesting jute in Rajshahi
Two found dead in two districts
Khulna DAE, growers expect to achieve Aman farming target
Tanore farmers busy tending Aman fields
Amtali school wash-block collapses for use of bamboo
Three held with drugs in two dists
Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season
FFs protest attack on fellow at RMCH


Latest News
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Speaking ill of people worse than Covid-19: pope
Scores detained in Belarus as security forces crack down on mass protest
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft