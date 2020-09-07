Amtali school wash-block collapses for use of bamboo





Students did not face any kind of accidents as the school was closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Locals demanded punishment to Contractor Nur Jamal for constructing the wash-block using bamboo sticks.

In 2015, Jamal, former convener of Amtali Chhatra League, had own the tender for constructing the wash block at a cost of Tk 7 lakh.

The school authorities protested the use of substandard construction materials for the wash block.

But, Jamal, in collusion with the then Upazila Public Health Engineer Md Rezaul Karim, built the wash-block using bamboo sticks. The works completed in 2017.

After fracture appeared in the wall, the Upazila Primary Education Office has allocated Tk 20,000 for minor repairs.

On Saturday, when the repair works were on, the wall collapsed and the bamboo sticks used instead of iron rod appeared.

The school's office assistant Shawn Khalifa said Engineer Mohammad Tariqul Islam and Contractor Nur Jamal came and took away the broken lintels built with bamboo sticks.

Head Teacher of the school Sultana Razia alleged the contractor completed the work with substandard materials.

When Nur Jamal was told about the substandard materials, he misbehaved with her, she said.

"I did not give any certification to his work," she added.

Nur Jamal, however, denied the allegation brought against him, saying that he is being framed.

Upazila Public Health Engineer Md Tariqul Islam said he visited the spot.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Md Mujibur Rahman said, "I have visited the spot. The contractor constructed wash-block with bamboo sticks instead of iron rods."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Monira Parveen said legal action will be taken after investigating the matter.















