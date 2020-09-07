Three held with drugs in two dists





BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested two persons including a woman along with five kg of hemp from Sadar and Shibganj upazilas of the district on Saturday.

The arrested are Reba Begum, 56, wife of Abdur Rahman alias Lalu Mia of Malgram Uttar Para area in the district town, and Habibur Rahman, 19, son of Abdus Sobhan of Shathibari area under Hasnabad Union in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram District.

Bogura DB Police In-Charge Md Aslam Ali, PPM, said on information, a team of DB police raided Khandar Beel Paschim Para area in Sadar Upazila about 11am and arrested Reba Begum with one kg of hemp.

In another drive, the law enforcers arrested Habibur Rahman with four kg of hemp from Mahasthan area in Shibganj Upazila.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with respective police stations (PS) in this connection, the official added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15, in a drive, arrested a youth along with 10,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Arrested Mahanur, 24, is the son of Md Noor Hossen of Shahporir Dwip Mistri Para area under Sabrang Union in Teknaf Upazila.

RAB-15 Assistant Director of Media ASP Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi, in a press release, said on information, a team of the elite force raided Arakan Road area in front of Ukhiya Degree College about 3:30pm, and arrested Mahanur with the yaba.

Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya PS Marzina Akhter confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.















