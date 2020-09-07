Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more       Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26      
Home Countryside

Three held with drugs in two dists

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Bogura and Cox's Bazar, on Saturday.
BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested two persons including a woman along with five kg of hemp from Sadar and Shibganj upazilas of the district on Saturday.
The arrested are Reba Begum, 56, wife of Abdur Rahman alias Lalu Mia of Malgram Uttar Para area in the district town, and Habibur Rahman, 19, son of Abdus Sobhan of Shathibari area under Hasnabad Union in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram District.
Bogura DB Police In-Charge Md Aslam Ali, PPM, said on information, a team of DB police raided Khandar Beel Paschim Para area in Sadar Upazila about 11am and arrested Reba Begum with one kg of hemp.
In another drive, the law enforcers arrested Habibur Rahman with four kg of hemp from Mahasthan area in Shibganj Upazila.
Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with respective police stations (PS) in this connection, the official added.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-15, in a drive, arrested a youth along with 10,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Arrested Mahanur, 24, is the son of Md Noor Hossen of Shahporir Dwip Mistri Para area under Sabrang Union in Teknaf Upazila.
RAB-15 Assistant Director of Media ASP Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi, in a press release, said on information, a team of the elite force raided Arakan Road area in front of Ukhiya Degree College about 3:30pm, and arrested Mahanur with the yaba.
Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya PS Marzina Akhter confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy harvesting jute in Rajshahi
Two found dead in two districts
Khulna DAE, growers expect to achieve Aman farming target
Tanore farmers busy tending Aman fields
Amtali school wash-block collapses for use of bamboo
Three held with drugs in two dists
Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season
FFs protest attack on fellow at RMCH


Latest News
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Speaking ill of people worse than Covid-19: pope
Scores detained in Belarus as security forces crack down on mass protest
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft