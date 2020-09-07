

Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season

Dirty water from drains floods different roads, creating a hazardous situation.

Even in dry season, the situation is the same.

A recent visit found stranded water in Zero Point Satmatha area of the town. Hazardous condition was found in the nine-kilometre-long road from Banani to Matidali. Drains along the road have been built in an unplanned way.

The water-logging has been acute in different localities due to no progress in the drainage system.

Executive Engineer of Bogura Municipality Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal said the rain water cannot pass as the drains in Satmatha area and Kabi Nazrul Islam Road are low. Besides, when the pipeline from Banani to Matidali was being installed, the radius of the pipe was short. The Roads and Highways Division (RHD) in Bogura built the drain. RHD has been asked to build open drain instead of closed one.

He, however, said RHD has taken initiative to set up a cross drain to keep Satmatha area free from deluge.

RHD Executive Engineer Ashrafuzzaman said, perhaps the pipe-drain was fit for the time being, but thinking about future was necessary at that time.

He also said RHD no longer makes pipe-drain but open-drain only. Making open-drain is costly.









A new project profile would be sent to the concerned ministry for setting up open-drain, he added.





