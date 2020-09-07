Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more       Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26      
Home Countryside

Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season

Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season

BOGURA, Sept 6: People of Bogura Municipality suffer for water-logging in each rainy season due to the lack of proper drainage system.
Dirty water from drains floods different roads, creating a hazardous situation.
Even in dry season, the situation is the same.
A recent visit found stranded water in Zero Point Satmatha area of the town. Hazardous condition was found in the nine-kilometre-long road from Banani to Matidali. Drains along the road have been built in an unplanned way.
The water-logging has been acute in different localities due to no progress in the drainage system.
Executive Engineer of Bogura Municipality Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal said the rain water cannot pass as the drains in Satmatha area and Kabi Nazrul Islam Road are low. Besides, when the pipeline from Banani to Matidali was being installed, the radius of the pipe was short. The Roads and Highways Division (RHD) in Bogura built the drain. RHD has been asked to build open drain instead of closed one.
He, however, said RHD has taken initiative to set up a cross drain to keep Satmatha area free from deluge.
RHD Executive Engineer Ashrafuzzaman said, perhaps the pipe-drain was fit for the time being, but thinking about future was necessary at that time.
He also said RHD no longer makes pipe-drain but open-drain only. Making open-drain is costly.




A new project profile would be sent to the concerned ministry for setting up open-drain, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy harvesting jute in Rajshahi
Two found dead in two districts
Khulna DAE, growers expect to achieve Aman farming target
Tanore farmers busy tending Aman fields
Amtali school wash-block collapses for use of bamboo
Three held with drugs in two dists
Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season
FFs protest attack on fellow at RMCH


Latest News
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Speaking ill of people worse than Covid-19: pope
Scores detained in Belarus as security forces crack down on mass protest
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft