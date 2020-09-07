Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
FFs protest attack on fellow at RMCH

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 6: Freedom fighters (FFs) of the district on Saturday formed a human chain protesting a reported assault on FF Isahak Ali by intern doctors of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on September 2.
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, Rajshahi metropolitan and district units arranged the human chain at Saheb Bazaar Zero Point in the morning.
Former Commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad, Rajshahi Metropolitan unit Dr Abdul Mannan chaired the event while General Secretary of Sector Commanders' Forum of Muktijuddho'71, Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit Moniruzzaman Uzzal conducted the programme.
FFs Shafiqur Rahman Raja, Professor Ruhul Amin Pramanik, Advocate Matiur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman Khan, Robiul Islam, Saidul Islam and Hakim Ataur Rahman, among others, spoke in the programme.
Besides, they will arrange a press conference at Rajshahi Muktijoddha Complex at around 11am on Monday to announce their fresh programmes.
On September 2, Isahak's son Rakibul Islam locked in a scuffle with the intern doctors at RMCH following his mother's death there. The doctors beat Rakibul and his father following the scuffle.


