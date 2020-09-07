Three killed in road mishaps in three districts





CHATTOGRAM: A minor boy was run over by a truck in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Aziz Shafian, 9, son of Syed Nazmul Huda.

Local sources said a truck ran over him when he was crossing a road in Sher-e-Bangla Mazar area in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hathazari Police Station (PS) Masud Alam confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A female school teacher was killed in a road accident in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Maleka Akhter, 41, was the wife of Abu Faruk Ahmed of Nayapara Village in the upazila.

Police and locals said a tomtom (local vehicle) collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shimultola area on the Kishoreganj-Karimganj Road in the evening, leaving Maleka dead on the spot.

Karimganj PS OC Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: An elderly man has been killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mafij Uddin, 60, a resident of Bhrarbari Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said a speeding motorcycle hit the man while he was crossing the road at Aramnagar Bazar in the evening, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where he was referred to Jamalpur General Hospital following deterioration of his condition.









Later, he died on the way to the hospital.

Inspector of Sarishabari PS Joaher Hossain Khan confirmed the incident.



Three persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Chattogram, Kishoreganj and Jamalpur, on Saturday.CHATTOGRAM: A minor boy was run over by a truck in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The deceased was identified as Aziz Shafian, 9, son of Syed Nazmul Huda.Local sources said a truck ran over him when he was crossing a road in Sher-e-Bangla Mazar area in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hathazari Police Station (PS) Masud Alam confirmed the incident.KISHOREGANJ: A female school teacher was killed in a road accident in Karimganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.Deceased Maleka Akhter, 41, was the wife of Abu Faruk Ahmed of Nayapara Village in the upazila.Police and locals said a tomtom (local vehicle) collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shimultola area on the Kishoreganj-Karimganj Road in the evening, leaving Maleka dead on the spot.Karimganj PS OC Mominul Islam confirmed the incident.JAMALPUR: An elderly man has been killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The deceased was identified as Mafij Uddin, 60, a resident of Bhrarbari Village in the upazila.Eyewitnesses said a speeding motorcycle hit the man while he was crossing the road at Aramnagar Bazar in the evening, leaving him seriously injured.Locals rushed him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where he was referred to Jamalpur General Hospital following deterioration of his condition.Later, he died on the way to the hospital.Inspector of Sarishabari PS Joaher Hossain Khan confirmed the incident.