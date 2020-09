NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 6: An old man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Abdul Jabbar was the son of late Saber Ali of Soler Khamar area under Nageshwari Municipality.

Local sources said Abdul Jabbar came in contact with a live electric wire at home about 10:30am and died on the spot.