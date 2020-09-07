Woman dies of coronavirus in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Sept 6: An old woman in the district died of coronavirus at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on Saturday noon, taking the total fatality cases to 20 here.

The deceased, aged about 70, was a resident of Shantinagar area in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila.

After being tested positive for the virus, she was undergoing treatment at corona unit of the hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the matter on Saturday evening.

He said a total of 992 people were infected with coronavirus in the district. Of them, 596 have, so far, recovered from the virus.





