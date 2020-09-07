Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:41 AM
latest Feni Zila parishad chairman Aziz Ahmmed no more       Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26      
Home Countryside

Patients suffer for bed crisis at Raipur hospital

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

Patients suffer for bed crisis at Raipur hospital

Patients suffer for bed crisis at Raipur hospital

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 6: Patients are suffering for bed crisis at 50-bed Raipur Upazila Health Complex in the district.
Besides, due to limited manpower and infrastructures, the doctors and the staff are facing setback to provide standard treatment to the patients.
The health complex started its journey few years back but its bed capacity has not been upgraded till now.
Abul Hossen, an attendant with a patient from Char Bangshi of the upazila, said mainly patients of fighting, suicidal attempt, and pregnancy cases are high at the hospital. Due to bed crisis, his patient is taking treatment staying on the hospital's floor.
A housewife Firoza Begum who came with her baby daughter for treatment said, for huge pressure of patients, she managed to admit her daughter after much attempt.
She also said with grievance that the ward for woman and child patients has been set for corona patients. Beside her daughter's bed, one Hafez Maulana Kamal Hossen, who was injured by his wife, has been admitted.
On-duty Medical Officer Dr Baharul Alam said treatment is being provided here with inadequate manpower and medical equipments.
He also said the doctors who became affected by corona are also providing treatment after their recovery. But still there is crisis of doctors at the hospital. Many nurses and staff were also affected with coronavirus.
Referring to the rising number of patients, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Zakir Hossain said they are treating patients with limited beds.
He informed, in August last, they conducted 50 operations at the hospital.




He, however, assured that despite limited facilities, they are committed to give treatment to the patients.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Growers busy harvesting jute in Rajshahi
Two found dead in two districts
Khulna DAE, growers expect to achieve Aman farming target
Tanore farmers busy tending Aman fields
Amtali school wash-block collapses for use of bamboo
Three held with drugs in two dists
Bogura townies suffer for water-logging in rainy season
FFs protest attack on fellow at RMCH


Latest News
COVID-19 infected MP Babu airlifted to Dhaka
Missing school boy rescued after 6 days in Ctg
Two held with Yaba in Feni
Record-breaking Fati lights up Spain stroll vs Ukraine
Narayanganj mosque blast death toll jumps to 26
Buttler stars as England clinch Australia T20 series win
Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge
Speaking ill of people worse than Covid-19: pope
Scores detained in Belarus as security forces crack down on mass protest
Most Read News
Beximco LPG, Padma Oil ink deal for Autogas marketing
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest Jury of UN art contest
Bowling coach Gibson due in Dhaka Monday
Agricultural Bank of China reports net profit decline
Coronavirus: Experts say worst is yet to come
Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg glass goods to Lebanon as aid
Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?
Pakistan extends detention of 3 Bangladeshis accused of spying
COVID-19 deaths reach 4,479 in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft