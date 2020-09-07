

Patients suffer for bed crisis at Raipur hospital

Besides, due to limited manpower and infrastructures, the doctors and the staff are facing setback to provide standard treatment to the patients.

The health complex started its journey few years back but its bed capacity has not been upgraded till now.

Abul Hossen, an attendant with a patient from Char Bangshi of the upazila, said mainly patients of fighting, suicidal attempt, and pregnancy cases are high at the hospital. Due to bed crisis, his patient is taking treatment staying on the hospital's floor.

A housewife Firoza Begum who came with her baby daughter for treatment said, for huge pressure of patients, she managed to admit her daughter after much attempt.

She also said with grievance that the ward for woman and child patients has been set for corona patients. Beside her daughter's bed, one Hafez Maulana Kamal Hossen, who was injured by his wife, has been admitted.

On-duty Medical Officer Dr Baharul Alam said treatment is being provided here with inadequate manpower and medical equipments.

He also said the doctors who became affected by corona are also providing treatment after their recovery. But still there is crisis of doctors at the hospital. Many nurses and staff were also affected with coronavirus.

Referring to the rising number of patients, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Zakir Hossain said they are treating patients with limited beds.

He informed, in August last, they conducted 50 operations at the hospital.









He, however, assured that despite limited facilities, they are committed to give treatment to the patients.





RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 6: Patients are suffering for bed crisis at 50-bed Raipur Upazila Health Complex in the district.Besides, due to limited manpower and infrastructures, the doctors and the staff are facing setback to provide standard treatment to the patients.The health complex started its journey few years back but its bed capacity has not been upgraded till now.Abul Hossen, an attendant with a patient from Char Bangshi of the upazila, said mainly patients of fighting, suicidal attempt, and pregnancy cases are high at the hospital. Due to bed crisis, his patient is taking treatment staying on the hospital's floor.A housewife Firoza Begum who came with her baby daughter for treatment said, for huge pressure of patients, she managed to admit her daughter after much attempt.She also said with grievance that the ward for woman and child patients has been set for corona patients. Beside her daughter's bed, one Hafez Maulana Kamal Hossen, who was injured by his wife, has been admitted.On-duty Medical Officer Dr Baharul Alam said treatment is being provided here with inadequate manpower and medical equipments.He also said the doctors who became affected by corona are also providing treatment after their recovery. But still there is crisis of doctors at the hospital. Many nurses and staff were also affected with coronavirus.Referring to the rising number of patients, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Zakir Hossain said they are treating patients with limited beds.He informed, in August last, they conducted 50 operations at the hospital.He, however, assured that despite limited facilities, they are committed to give treatment to the patients.