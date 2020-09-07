

Jacinda Ardern seeks mandate

Parliament was dissolved in a brief ceremony, the official start of campaigning for the Oct. 17 election. In August, Ardern delayed the poll by a month as Auckland, with nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people, was in lockdown due to a virus resurgence.

Ardern, who became the world's youngest female leader in 2017, holds huge appeal after her decisive response to the pandemic and handling of last year's shooting by a white supremacist at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand's worst mass murder.

The most recent polls show her Labour Party has a strong lead over the conservative National Party.

Advance voting will start on Oct. 3. -REUTERS















