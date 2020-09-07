Instability means Bartomeu's victory over Messi may prove hollow



(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on September 5, 2020 shows FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu (L) speaking during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 2, 2017 and Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi attending a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports City training ground in Sant Joan Despi, on December 17, 2019. photo: AFP

The last year has been chaotic for Barca, even more so for their president, and not just because they lost La Liga to Real Madrid before being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Since January, Bartomeu has bore the brunt of the criticism, the Catalan businessman and a shareholder of Barcelona since he was eleven years old never far from controversy.

His appointment of Quique Setien as coach in January was a disappointment, with fans awaiting the return of their legendary former midfielder Xavi Hernandez to replace the clumsily dismissed Ernesto Valverde.

Then in February, the club had to deny it was at the root of a social media campaign to criticise those sceptical of the board, including key players, in order to improve the image of the president. An audit report from PricewaterhouseCoopers concluded "no corrupt behaviour" took place but a judicial investigation is ongoing, with the total amount paid allegedly six times higher than the market price.

And then in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and with the club in serious financial difficulty, six members of the board resigned in protest at the way the club was being run. They included two vice-presidents, Enrique Tombas and Emili Rousaud, the latter the one Bartomeu had in mind to be his successor.









There were calls for the presidential elections, originally scheduled to be held in June next year, to be brought forward but Bartomeu soldiered on, seemingly unperturbed. -AFP





