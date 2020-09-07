Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
England call up Sussex's Salt as a reserve for Australia ODIs

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SOUTHAMPTON, SEPT 6: England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for their one-day international series against Australia, team management announced on Sunday.
The 24-year-old had been due to play for his club against Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy but was withdrawn from that match.
England originally named just a 13-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia at Old Trafford starting Friday, with opening batsman Jason Roy not included while he recovers from a side strain.
World Cup winner Roy has remained within England's bio-secure bubble in the hope he could yet recover in time, but Salt will now join fellow batsman Joe Denly and fast bowler Saqib Mahmood as reserves for the series.
Born in Wales, Salt is yet to make his England debut, although he did score 100 not out for the second-string England Lions against Ireland at Southampton in July, having previously impressed in white-ball cricket for Sussex.
England are currently 1-0 up in a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia heading into Sunday's second fixture at Southampton following a dramatic two-run win on Friday.




The one-day series marks the end of England men's home international season, with all 18 scheduled fixtures across three formats Tests, one-dayers and T20s set to be completed, behind closed doors, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.   -AFP


