Monday, 7 September, 2020, 11:40 AM
Home Sports

Army face Victoria SC in Corona Cup Rugby inaugural match today

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Bangladesh Army will take on Victoria Sporting Club in one of the opening matches of the day-long Corona Cup Rugby competition scheduled to be held at 11 am at Polton ground adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) in the city today.
National Sports Council Secretary Mohammad Masud Karim is expected to inaugurate the meet as the chief guest while Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union (BRFU) president Mohammad Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin MP will present in the closing ceremony and distribute the prizes.
In the day's other matches, Bangladesh Ansar will face Flame Boys Club at 11.30 am, Bangladesh Army meet Flame Boys Club at 12.30 pm, Bangladesh Ansar take on Victoria Sporting Club at 12.45 pm, Flame Boys Rugby Club play against Victoria SC at 3.45 pm and Bangladesh Army face Bangladesh Ansar in the day's closing match at 4:5 pm.
The team, which will achieve the highest points will become the champions while the second highest points achiever will finish runners-up.
A total of four teams - Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Ansar, Flame Boys Club and Victoria Sporting Club - are taking part in the meet, organised and sponsored by BRFU.
The players will wear surgical cap, mask, hand gloves, full sleeves T-shirt and trouser to take part in the meet maintaining government's health protocol.
On the competition day, the BRFU will conduct a day-long Covid-19 awareness program among the general people at the BNS area.   -BSS


