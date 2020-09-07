Video
Monday, 7 September, 2020
BFF Election

BFF Election

11 forms for vice-president, member posts sold Sunday

Form selling wraps-up today

Published : Monday, 7 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A total of 11 forms, including one for Vice-president and 10 for member post for the upcoming Executive Committee Election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), were sold in the second day of the form selling on Sunday.
On the day Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan brought form for the vice-president post. The other forms were sold for the member post. These forms were brought by Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Agrani Bank football club official Hazi M Rafique, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Khulna DFA president Saiful Islam, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul and Independent candidate Monjurul Ahsan.
The election is to be held on 3 October at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.
Earlier on Saturday, on the first day of the form distribution, five forms were sold. On that day, BFF vice-presidents Tabith Awal and Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi brought forms for vice-president post. Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan and Tipu Sultan brought forms for member post.
So far, a total of 16 forms were sold, three for vice-president post and 13 for member. No forms for the president and senior vice-president post were brought on the previous days. The BFF officials are expecting a rush today (Monday) as it is the last day for collecting forms.
The contesters will be able to buy forms from 11:00am to 5:00pm today.


