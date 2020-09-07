Individual training to restart from Wednesday in SBNCS





The board initially put a hold on the practice for three days but later it was extended for two days. If everything remains okay, the cricketers can start their practice individually again on Wednesday.

"After some supporting staff were tested positive for Covid-19, we halted the practice programme for some days. Later it was extended as a precaution," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said.

"Hopefully we will restart the programme on Wednesday. The cricketers will continue their training as usually. We have already started small group practice and the magnitude of the training will increase at phase by phase," he added. -BSS

















