England's Bell to retire from cricket





The 38-year-old last played for England in 2015, but has been a regular for Warwickshire -- the only county he has represented during his career -- since then.

Bell, however, missed the whole of the 2019 campaign through injury, but has struggled this term with a top score of 28 across all formats.

"It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now," said Bell in a statement.

"While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can't keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself."

Bell was the last member from either sie who played in England's celebrated 2005 Ashes win still playing first-class cricket and he also helped his country win the urn against their arch-rivals on four further occasions.

One of the most stylish batsmen of his generation, Bell scored 7,727 runs in 118 Tests, including 22 hundreds, at a fine average of 42.69. -AFP















LONDON, SEPT 6: Former England batsman Ian Bell will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2020 domestic season, the five-times Ashes winner announced on Saturday.The 38-year-old last played for England in 2015, but has been a regular for Warwickshire -- the only county he has represented during his career -- since then.Bell, however, missed the whole of the 2019 campaign through injury, but has struggled this term with a top score of 28 across all formats."It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now," said Bell in a statement."While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can't keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself."Bell was the last member from either sie who played in England's celebrated 2005 Ashes win still playing first-class cricket and he also helped his country win the urn against their arch-rivals on four further occasions.One of the most stylish batsmen of his generation, Bell scored 7,727 runs in 118 Tests, including 22 hundreds, at a fine average of 42.69. -AFP