Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:37 AM
latest
Home Front Page

India and China agree to ease tension on border

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

NEW DELHI, Sept 5: India and China said on Saturday they had agreed to work towards reducing tensions along their contested border, following a meeting of the defence ministers of the nuclear-armed Asian giants.
Both sides deployed additional forces along the frontier running through the western Himalayas after a clash in June, during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting. China has not released casualty figures for its troops.
In the highest level face-to-face political contact between India and China since tensions first flared along the border in May, defence ministers Rajnath Singh of India and General Wei Fenghe of China met late on Friday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Moscow.    Both countries agreed that "neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas," India's defence ministry said in a statement.
Wei said the two sides should promote peace and stability and work to cool current tensions, China's Ministry of Defence said in a news report about the meeting posted on its website.
He said, however, that blame for the recent tensions lay "entirely with India", adding that China was determined to safeguard its national sovereignty and territory.
China called on India to strengthen control of its frontline forces, refrain from provocative actions and "refrain from deliberately hyping and disseminating negative information".
India wanted to settle the dispute through talks "but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
The Chinese minister took a similarly tough line.
"The cause and truth of the current tension on the border between China and India are very clear, and the responsibility lies entirely with India," said General Wei.




"China's territory cannot be lost," he added, calling on India to "strengthen control of frontline forces" and "refrain from any actions that may cause the situation to heat up".
Both ministers were at a meeting of the eight nation Shanghai Cooperation Council.
India has withdrawn from military manoeuvres organised by the group where its troops would have been alongside Chinese forces.
It has also stepped up economic pressure by banning Chinese apps and blocking Chinese products at ports and stopping its companies from bidding for contracts.   -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India and China agree to ease tension on border
Probe body  submits report tomorrow
Magura district registrar dies of Covid-19
Vested quarters trying to divert UNO attack case: BASA
UNO Wahida’s condition stable, say doctors
AG Mahbubey Alam tests C-19 positive, hospitalised
Stance against drug trade, terrorism becomes bane for Wahida, say locals
Wailing of relatives echoes inside Burn Institute


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft