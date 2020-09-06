Probe body  submits report tomorrow





(September 7).

Mizanur Rahman, Additional Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram and head of the probe committee, said the committee will submit the report to the Home Ministry on Monday.

He said the probe committee has recorded the statements of 68 people in connection with the killing. "We will submit the investigation report with 12 recommendations, Mizanur Rahman said.









Other members of the committee are Lt Col SM Sazzad Hossain of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Army, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police (Chattogram range) Zakir Hossain Khan and Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Shahjahan Ali.

Major (retd) Sinha was shot dead at a police check-point on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive at Shamlapur under Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on the night of July 31.

Later, Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case with Teknaf Upazila Judicial Magistrate's Court on August 5, accusing OC Pradeep of Teknaf Police Station, Baharchhara check-post in-charge Liak and seven other policemen of killing her brother.

