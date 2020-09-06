Magura district registrar dies of Covid-19





Bashar breathed his last around 5am at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital.

He was admitted with corona symptoms at United Hospital and later, his sample tested corona-positive, said a press release of Law Ministry.

He was shifted to Anwar Khan Modern Hospital where he died today.

The registrar left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his demise.

Law Minister Anisul Huq has expressed deep shock at the death of Abul Bashar and prayed for salvation and eternal peace of his departed soul.

He also expressed sympathies for his bereaved family members.









Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and Inspector General of Registration Shahidul Alam Jhinuk also expressed deep sorrow at the demise of Abul Bashar. -UNB





