Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:37 AM
Vested quarters trying to divert UNO attack case: BASA

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) has alleged that some quarters are out there to divert the attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam to a different direction by claiming that it was an 'isolated and burglary' incident.
The BASA also demanded that the real motive behind the attack be unfolded and the perpetrators brought to book after proper investigation into the case.
Helal Uddin Ahmed, president of BASA and senior secretary to the Local Government Ministry, came up with the remarks on Saturday afternoon at a press briefing at BIAM Auditorium in the capital.
"The association believes it's not a case of burglary as the miscreants didn't steal anything or property. This is a premeditated attack in which
many more people might have been involved," he said.
Describing the injured UNO as an honest and fearless officer, the BASA president said she never overlooked any corruption.  "The incident might have been perpetrated by vested quarters after having failed to get undue benefits from her."
Helal Uddin said some criminals and anti-social elements, after failing to reap illegal benefits, are carrying out attacks or filing cases against BASA members, in a bid to weaken their morale. "But it's ultimately harming the country and its people," he added.
Among others, BASA Secretary General and Senior Secretary to Public Administration Ministry Yusuf Harun was present at the press briefing.
Wahida Khanam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Ghoraghat in Dinajpur, suffered serious injuries in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on Thursday.
She is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.


