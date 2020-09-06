Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:37 AM
latest
Home Front Page

UNO Wahida’s condition stable, say doctors

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, who was critically injured in an attack at her official residence at the
upazila headquarters early Thursday, is showing signs of improvement, according to the medical board overseeing her treatment.
Wahida has been under observation at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital after undergoing a surgery on Thursday night.
"Wahida's condition is stable. Her oxygen levels have increased and her blood pressure has improved," Dr Zahed Hossain, chief of the medical board, said. 
"She is having a little trouble moving the right side of her body because of her head injury. It may take a while to recover. She doesn't have any other problems at the moment," Dr Zahed said.
ABM Khurshid Alam, DG of health services, visited Wahida at the hospital on Saturday. "I think she is fine. There is no need to take her abroad for treatment at the moment. But still, the decision lies with the medical board," Alam said.
National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital Joint Director Dr Badrul Alam said, "The overall condition of Wahida is better now.
"Now she regains her senses, can speak and recognize others. Left side of the UNO is still paralysed," Dr Badrul said while briefing reporters about the latest health condition of UNO Wahida on Saturday.
The hospital joint director further said they will take decision on shifting the UNO from the ICU after 72 hours, considering overall situation of her.
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, who visited Wahida at the institute on Saturday, said Wahida regains her senses but she can't move the right hand and leg.




Meanwhile, the UNO's younger brother lodged a burglary case with Ghoraghat Police Station on Friday night under Sections 457, 325, 326, 307 and 506 against Asadul Islam, Santu Chandra Das and Nabirul Islam, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.
Asadul is now undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College as he is ill. Santu and Nabirul were produced before a Dinajpur court on Saturday seeking five-day remand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India and China agree to ease tension on border
Probe body  submits report tomorrow
Magura district registrar dies of Covid-19
Vested quarters trying to divert UNO attack case: BASA
UNO Wahida’s condition stable, say doctors
AG Mahbubey Alam tests C-19 positive, hospitalised
Stance against drug trade, terrorism becomes bane for Wahida, say locals
Wailing of relatives echoes inside Burn Institute


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft