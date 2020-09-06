UNO Wahida’s condition stable, say doctors





upazila headquarters early Thursday, is showing signs of improvement, according to the medical board overseeing her treatment.

Wahida has been under observation at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital after undergoing a surgery on Thursday night.

"Wahida's condition is stable. Her oxygen levels have increased and her blood pressure has improved," Dr Zahed Hossain, chief of the medical board, said.

"She is having a little trouble moving the right side of her body because of her head injury. It may take a while to recover. She doesn't have any other problems at the moment," Dr Zahed said.

ABM Khurshid Alam, DG of health services, visited Wahida at the hospital on Saturday. "I think she is fine. There is no need to take her abroad for treatment at the moment. But still, the decision lies with the medical board," Alam said.

National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital Joint Director Dr Badrul Alam said, "The overall condition of Wahida is better now.

"Now she regains her senses, can speak and recognize others. Left side of the UNO is still paralysed," Dr Badrul said while briefing reporters about the latest health condition of UNO Wahida on Saturday.

The hospital joint director further said they will take decision on shifting the UNO from the ICU after 72 hours, considering overall situation of her.

Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, who visited Wahida at the institute on Saturday, said Wahida regains her senses but she can't move the right hand and leg.









Meanwhile, the UNO's younger brother lodged a burglary case with Ghoraghat Police Station on Friday night under Sections 457, 325, 326, 307 and 506 against Asadul Islam, Santu Chandra Das and Nabirul Islam, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Asadul is now undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College as he is ill. Santu and Nabirul were produced before a Dinajpur court on Saturday seeking five-day remand.



