

AG Mahbubey Alam tests C-19 positive, hospitalised

"We talked with him over the telephone on Saturday morning and his condition is stable now, getting treatment at CMH," Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin (Manik) told the Daily Observer.

Earlier on Friday, Mahbubey Alam was admitted to the CMH with Covid-19 symptoms. Later he was tested positive for

Covid-19. On Thursday, Mahbubey Alam went to Dhanmondi-32 along with three Additional Attorney Generals and some Deputy Attorney Generals to pay homage to Bangabandhu at his mural on the occasion of the new appointment of Additional Attorney General SM Munir.















Attorney General Mahbubey Alam has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka."We talked with him over the telephone on Saturday morning and his condition is stable now, getting treatment at CMH," Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin (Manik) told the Daily Observer.Earlier on Friday, Mahbubey Alam was admitted to the CMH with Covid-19 symptoms. Later he was tested positive forCovid-19. On Thursday, Mahbubey Alam went to Dhanmondi-32 along with three Additional Attorney Generals and some Deputy Attorney Generals to pay homage to Bangabandhu at his mural on the occasion of the new appointment of Additional Attorney General SM Munir.