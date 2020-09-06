Stance against drug trade, terrorism becomes bane for Wahida, say locals





She has conducted several drives to prevent the influential persons from indulging in such activities.

Miscreants attacked Wahida in the early hours of Thursday entering her officials residence. She along with her old freedom fighter father Omar Ali Sheikh was severely injured in the attack.

The local people claimed that Ghoraghat's Upazila chairman Rafe Khandakar Shahenshah, also general secretary of local upazila Awami League (AL), has created a kingdom of drugs trading, smuggling and terrorism in the upazila using his political position. The complaint could not be verified independently.

But, joining the upazila as UNO, Wahida declared battle against all misdeeds and terrorism in her territory. Due to her the announcement, local influential culprits got angry and were planning to stop her. As part of the initiative, she was made the target of the attack.

According to local people of Ghoraghat upazila, chairman Shahenshah and UNO Wahida were passing through a hostile period. Wahida took some actions and drives against drug smuggling and terrorism of Ghoraghat, a borderline upazila of Dinajpur district.

Local people said, "Wahida was attacked for going against Shahenshah. Arrested two Juba League leaders and lately expelled over attack on the UNO, were the henchmen of godfather Rafe Khandakar Shahenshah."

The identified suspects Jahangir Hossain is the convener of the Juba League's Ghoraghat Upazila unit while Asadul Islam is a member of the organization and both are known to the local residents as cronies of Shahenshah.

Local AL leader Mainul Master, one of the associates of Shahenshah and has eight cases of smuggling, drug business, extortion and convicts mugging, recently grabbed a terraced house of Hatem Ali at Dugdugi Hat of Ghoraghat. Hatem Ali filed a complaint against Mainul Master to the UNO Wahida and she warned Mainul Master with a notice on September 1.

However, on September 2 Upazila Chairman Shahenshah and Mainul Master went to Wahida Khanam and told her to stop the work on the issue but she refused. On that day Wahida was attacked by the miscreants at her official residence.

She is now undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.















