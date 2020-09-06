Wailing of relatives echoes inside Burn Institute





Rahima Begum, mother of Jewel, sent her son to the mosque with her husband while he was going to offer Esha prayers on Friday night.

Jewel is a student of Nursery Class at Sabujbagh Model Academy in Talla James Club area. As both mother and father worked in garment factories, Jewel used to live with his grandfather at Rangabali of Barishal Sadar. He came home a few days ago and was admitted to the school.

However, at the time of filing of this report, at least 20 people have died in the massive explosion. All the victims, including the deaths and injured, are residents of the Chamarbari Baitul Salah Jame Mosque area. The wailing of the relatives of the dead and injured beggars description. Mourning and tears are flowing from house to house.

Most of the injured and deaths in the blast were the only earning members of their family who were either garment workers or low-income people. Many families are speechless after losing their only bread earner.

Swapan Mia, a decorator by profession, used to live in a rented tin-shed room at the Talla Khamarbari area, near the Baitul Salah Jame Mosque. His son Sifat, who has passed SSC exam last year, was working in a garment factory to earn money for his admission in HSC. His whole body was burnt in the blast while he was praying in the mosque on Friday night.

Morzina Begum refused to accept the body identified by the hospital as her son's body, after the body of 15-year-old Moinuddin was returned to his family.

Along with mother Morzina Begum, Moinuddin's sister Beauty also refused to accept that the burnt and charred body was of her brother's.

Morzina Begum said, "The hospital did not even allow me to see the patient, nor did it allow us to see the dead body. After many requests, a corpse was shown, but it was not my son, Moinuddin."

The mother is showing the picture of her son on her mobile phone and requesting everyone present at the scene to find her son.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said, "In the last five to six years, there have been around 100 to 150 people burnt in AC blasts. About 30 to 35 people have died among them. Even five to seven years ago, there would not have been so many burn incidents due to air conditioner explosions. Patients are being admitted to the hospital with air conditioner explosion burn injuries since 2015-16. Surprisingly, however, the condition of most patients who suffered burns in AC explosions is often alarming due to burning of their trachea."

He further said, "Even a person who has 10 per cent burns on their body is in a much more risky condition if his or her trachea has burned. His condition may be worse than that of 50 per cent of patients who do not have a tracheal burn."

"But it's not just about the dead. The condition of the survivors must also be mentioned. It becomes a very inhuman and difficult life for them. It is very difficult for them to return to normal life, many cannot return," he added

He thinks that awareness about AC explosion has not been created among the people yet. Shops that have AC should be brought under close monitoring and surveillance should be increased. At the same time, in places where there is AC, including houses, it is necessary to look after the AC after a certain period of time and monitor it.















