1,950 new virus cases, 35 more deaths





at 4,447 and the death rate at 1.37 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 1,950 people were tested positive for Covid-19 and the infection rate stood at 15.18 percent. With the new cases, the country now has 323,565 Covid-19 positive cases at an infection rate of 20.00 per cent, according to a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued on Saturday.

A total of 12,318 samples were collected in the last 24 hours, and 12,847 were tested in 93 labs across the country. So far 16,17,958 samples have been tested.

Besides, a total of 1,661 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 217,852 at a recovery rate to 67.33 per cent.

Of the deceased, 25 were men and 10 women. Moreover, 20 of them were in Dhaka, six in Khulna, four in Chattogram, two in Rangpur, one each in Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh.

Thirty-four of the deceased died in different hospitals and one at their homes.

Of the deceased, three were aged between 31 and 40, two were in the 41-50 years range, five in 51-60 years and 25 were above 60.

The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that 3,479 people who have died from Covid-19 were male and 968 were females, which are 78.23 per cent and 21.77 per cent respectively.

Bangladesh confirmed the first Covid-19 case on March 8, and the first death from the coronavirus was on March 18.

However, the confirmed coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 26 million on Saturday, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The JHU data shows a total of 26,517,985 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries while the global total death toll from the virus reached 873,131

Besides, 17,621,442 people made recovery from the virus infections.

The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll across the world, with 6,200,186 cases and 187,710 deaths.















