

Sector Commander Abu Osman Chy passes away

The 84-year-old passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital early Saturday, said Haroon Habib, secretary-general of the Sector Commanders Forum (SCF).

He had been battling against old-age complications for a while, according to Haroon.

"Abu Osman Chowdhury contracted the coronavirus infection. Doctors also found a tumour in his brain during treatment."

Abu Osman, who served as the commander of Sector-8 during the Liberation War, was the vice-chairman of SCF.

He is survived by two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Abu Osman.

In a condolence message, the President said nation will recall the contribution of Abu Osman to the 1971 Liberation War forever.

Hamid prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Abu Osman and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister in her condolence message said, "The heroic contribution of Abu Osman Chowdhury to the Liberation War will forever be remembered.

"His impeccable role in the implementation of the ideals and spirit of the war and towards the welfare of the nation and its people will continue to inspire us."

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque also paid tribute to Abu Osman, describing his death as an 'irreparable loss to the nation'.

"He wasn't just a brave freedom fighter as he worked throughout his life to implement the spirit of the Liberation War and demand justice for war criminals. His name will be remembered in the history of the rise of Bangladesh."

Besides, in separate condolence messages, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, Deputy Leader of the Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Planning Minister MA Mannan ,Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, State minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem and Awami League Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira and Awami League Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das mourned the death of Osman.









They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





Abu Osman Chowdhury, Commander of Sector-8 during the Liberation War, has died in a hospital after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.The 84-year-old passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital early Saturday, said Haroon Habib, secretary-general of the Sector Commanders Forum (SCF).He had been battling against old-age complications for a while, according to Haroon."Abu Osman Chowdhury contracted the coronavirus infection. Doctors also found a tumour in his brain during treatment."Abu Osman, who served as the commander of Sector-8 during the Liberation War, was the vice-chairman of SCF.He is survived by two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives.President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of Abu Osman.In a condolence message, the President said nation will recall the contribution of Abu Osman to the 1971 Liberation War forever.Hamid prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Abu Osman and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.The Prime Minister in her condolence message said, "The heroic contribution of Abu Osman Chowdhury to the Liberation War will forever be remembered."His impeccable role in the implementation of the ideals and spirit of the war and towards the welfare of the nation and its people will continue to inspire us."Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque also paid tribute to Abu Osman, describing his death as an 'irreparable loss to the nation'."He wasn't just a brave freedom fighter as he worked throughout his life to implement the spirit of the Liberation War and demand justice for war criminals. His name will be remembered in the history of the rise of Bangladesh."Besides, in separate condolence messages, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, Deputy Leader of the Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Planning Minister MA Mannan ,Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, State minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem and Awami League Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira and Awami League Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das mourned the death of Osman.They also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.